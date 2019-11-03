Brands binge on emotional storytelling to break the festive clutter

What does it mean to miss a Diwali at home? Ask the one who drives an Uber, or a bus, or an air-hostess—all working the gruelling shifts their jobs demand and serving those on their way to a celebration at home, while missing their own. Such stories would once have been staple fare for a Bollywood potboiler, but are now churning the wheels of the digital marketing juggernaut that helps brands drive online conversations.

The story of unsung heroes working, while the rest light up their homes notched up 60 million impressions for Samsonite’s #DiwaliKaSafar. Similarly, ...