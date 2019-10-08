Brands, corporates should look at rural India's aspirations as opportunity

India’s rural economy constitutes nearly half of her national income. Despite growing urbanisation, more than half of India's population is projected to be rural till 2050. Thus, growth and development of the rural economy and population is key to the overall growth of India.

Connectivity (infrastructure and telecom), healthcare, education and income generation are important areas. These focused development initiatives makes the rural sector an appreciating asset. It is home to highly aspirational consumers, who are likely to be the future citizens of urban centres or the ...