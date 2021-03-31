Breather for companies as govt defers implementation of labour codes

got a breather of a couple of months to rework salaries of their employees with the government deciding to defer implementation of four labour codes, including the one on wages. For the very same reason, will have to wait till implementation of these codes if they want to go for a four-day working week.

Senior government officials attributed the decision to the ongoing elections in four states as well as states not coming out with their own rules on the codes.

They say the labour ministry has finalised rules but is not notifying them due to the above cited reasons.

The Centre will wait for the states to notify their rules, but that wail will not last for infinity, a senior government official said.

Even if states do not come out with the rules, the Centre may notify its own rules by June, which would mean implementation of the four codes. Labour is a concurrent subject and in case of clash between the Central laws and the state laws, it is the former which prevails, the official explained.

The draft rules on wages code talk of keeping the basic pay at 50 per cent or more of an employee's total pay. This means that an employee's take home salary may be reduced as the safety net contribution, such as that towards employees' provident fund, would increase.

However, there is still no clarity on the components to be kept under the basic pay of employees of the private sector. For government employees, whether it would include dearness allowance as well.

will have to rejig the salary structure of their employees as currently the take home salary of the staff is much more than 50 per cent.

Also, the rules provide flexibility to companies to provide even a four-day working week to employees. However, the working hours cannot go beyond 48 hours, he clarified. Those who give a four-day week will have to provide three consecutive holidays after that.

Parliament has already cleared four Bills -- Industrial Relations Code, Code on occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions and Social Security Code, Wage Code -- by subsuming 29 labour laws.