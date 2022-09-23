Britannia elevates Varun Berry to vice-chairmanm, names Rajneet Kohli CEO

-
ALSO READ
Street welcomes Jubilant FoodWorks' call to put Sameer Khetarpal at helm
Amid margin worries, Jubilant stock to face downside pressure in near term
Sameer Khetarpal joins Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO, managing director
Britannia Industries to cut pack sizes as inflation bites
Britannia Q1 revenue may rise up to 15% YoY; 2% dip in PAT seen: Analysts
-
Britannia Industries has appointed Rajneet Kohli as chief executive officer and executive director with effect from September 26, 2022 and has also elevated Varun Berry to executive vice chairman with immediate effect. Berry will continue the hold of managing director at the company, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Kohli has held many senior roles in his over 25 year long career which spans across companies like Asian Paints and Coca-Cola. He joins Britannia from Jubilant FoodWorks.
“Under his leadership, Jubilant FoodWorks has delivered sustained profitable growth and emerged as the largest QSR chain in the country with over 1600 stores. Moreover, he has also been instrumental in leading several transformational changes deeply embedded with technology,” the company said in its release.
Berry was quoted as saying in the release, “I am delighted to welcome Rajneet to Britannia. His experience of building high performance businesses and profitable brands is strongly aligned to our vision of becoming a Responsible Global Total Foods Company. Rajneet’s proven track record of scaling up businesses and building highly engaged teams makes him a perfect fit for the organisation. I look forward to partnering with Rajneet to lead us to the next phase of growth.’’
Kohli also said, “As one of India’s leading food companies with over a 100-year legacy, Britannia has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving consumers with exemplary standards. I feel privileged and am truly excited for what lies ahead of us at Britannia.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 19:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU