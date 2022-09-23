JUST IN
Britannia elevates Varun Berry to vice-chairmanm, names Rajneet Kohli CEO

Berry will continue the hold of managing director at the company, the company said in a stock exchange filing

Sharleen D’Souza  |  Mumbai 

Rajneet Kohli has held many senior roles in his over 25 year long career which spans across companies like Asian Paints and Coca-Cola

Britannia Industries has appointed Rajneet Kohli as chief executive officer and executive director with effect from September 26, 2022 and has also elevated Varun Berry to executive vice chairman with immediate effect. Berry will continue the hold of managing director at the company, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Kohli has held many senior roles in his over 25 year long career which spans across companies like Asian Paints and Coca-Cola. He joins Britannia from Jubilant FoodWorks.

“Under his leadership, Jubilant FoodWorks has delivered sustained profitable growth and emerged as the largest QSR chain in the country with over 1600 stores. Moreover, he has also been instrumental in leading several transformational changes deeply embedded with technology,” the company said in its release.

Berry was quoted as saying in the release, “I am delighted to welcome Rajneet to Britannia. His experience of building high performance businesses and profitable brands is strongly aligned to our vision of becoming a Responsible Global Total Foods Company. Rajneet’s proven track record of scaling up businesses and building highly engaged teams makes him a perfect fit for the organisation. I look forward to partnering with Rajneet to lead us to the next phase of growth.’’

Kohli also said, “As one of India’s leading food companies with over a 100-year legacy, Britannia has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving consumers with exemplary standards. I feel privileged and am truly excited for what lies ahead of us at Britannia.”

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 19:54 IST

