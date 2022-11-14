JUST IN
Business Standard

Brokerages see margin expansion at auto firms as outlook turns positive

Higher volumes and softer raw materials to drive expansion

Topics
Automobile dealers | Automobile makers | automobile industry

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

maruti suzuki, cars, automobile
Maruti expects new products (recent and future models) to help the company attain a dominant position in UVs

Brokerages expect margins of auto companies, particularly passenger vehicle makers, to expand in the quarters ahead due to softer raw material prices and higher volumes, as the chip shortage eases in the third quarter. Many of the companies have seen an upward revision in their estimates by the brokerages, as a result.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 19:53 IST

