Brylcreem gets a facelift: HUL looks to give brand a fresh lease of life

Advertisements for male grooming products have traditionally revolved around great imagery, slick styles and attracting the ladies with a dash of machismo. But that was in the days of yore, before present day sensibilities and changing gender equations forced brands to rethink their tone and pitch.

Besides, veering off the beaten track has been just as effective in getting consumer attention from the target group and that has encouraged many male grooming brands to change their approach and attitude. Brylcreem, the iconic British brand acquired by Unilever in 2009 from American ...