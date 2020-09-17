JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

LG Chem plans to separate electric car battery business as a new company
Business Standard

BS READS: Ramdev's low-key brother emerges from the shadows with Ruchi Soya

Baba Ramdev's fame drives Patanjali - he evolves broad strategies and Acharya Balkrishna acts as MD. But there is also a third man in Patanjali's power index: Ram Bharat, Ramdev's younger brother

Topics
BS Reads | Ramdev | Patanjali Ayurved

Jyotindra Dubey 

Since its inception, Patanjali Ayurved’s fame has largely been driven by yoga guru Baba Ramdev. His claim to fame was morning yoga shows teaching anuloma-viloma or kapalbhati pranayama on religious TV channels. With Acharya Balkrishna as managing director, Ramdev grew Patanjali beyond yoga to an FMCG empire of almost Rs 10,000 crore by revenue.

But apart from the duo, Ramdev’s younger brother Ram Bharat has been running the machine behind the scenes. Bharat, who is in his early forties, handles the day-to-day operations of the group like a de facto CEO. Though he has never held ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 10:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU