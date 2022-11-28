JUST IN
Kotak Mahindra Bank arm to raise up to $1 billion for data centres
IPO-bound OYO reports Rs 63 crore profit in April-September with Sebi
Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda
Dailyhunt and Josh parent firm VerSe Innovation lays off 150 employees
Four senior execs quit BharatPe, to pursue 'entrepreneurial passions'
NDTV promoter firm RRPR Holding transfers 99.5% shares to Adani's VCPL
Passenger vehicle makers to spend Rs 65,000 cr on capacity expansion: Icra
Bharat Biotech gets nasal vaccine nod for use as mix-match booster
Govt offers Coal India flexibility to levy mine closure costs to consumers
HCLTech signs multi-year contract with Swiss MRO firm SR Technics
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Kotak Mahindra Bank arm to raise up to $1 billion for data centres
Business Standard

Sebi gives nod to appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE

Ramamurthy is currently the Chief Operating Officer-India at Bank of America

Topics
BSE | Securities and Exchange Board of India | Stock exchanges

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

bse

The BSE on Monday said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the firm.

“His appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to him and fulfillment of terms and conditions including approval from the Shareholders of BSE,” said the exchange in a filing.

Ramamurthy is currently the Chief Operating Officer-India at Bank of America.

Previously, he was associated with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in various roles for nearly two decades before leaving it in October 2014.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BSE

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 22:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.