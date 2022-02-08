BSE Q3 net up 86% to Rs 59 cr on spike in average daily turnover

-
ALSO READ
With ATM withdrawals set to get costlier, reduce dependence on cash
Indian economy likely to remain cash-dependent for many years to come
Lesson from note ban and pandemic: Keep a month's expense in cash at home
Cash, commodity volumes drop; futures and options continues to grow
Cash will always grow, is linked to economic growth: CMS Info Systems chief
-
The ADTV for the equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments rose 23 per cent to Rs 2.47 trillion and 29 per cent to Rs 27,124 crore, respectively. BSE is currently the only listed stock exchange in the country. Its shares traded exclusively on the NSE. Last week, NSE had reported 67 per cent YoY jump in revenues to Rs 2,367 crore for the December 2021 quarter. Its net profit jumped 6.5 times to Rs 1,349 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU