BS Reporter 

BSNL is staring at a rejig of top management amid financial woes

As if financial issues were not enough, cash-strap­ped Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) is staring at manag­ement uncertainty for now. Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Anupam Shrivastava holds additional charge of the enterprise business while Vivek Bansal handles the consumer fixed access and mobility business. Sujata Ray is the director, human resources.

With Ray retiring in a week, it would essentially be Shrivastava and Bansal at the helm. Shrivastava, the CMD since 2015, is also to be replaced soon, by P K Purwar as CMD. The latter is currently the CMD of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam; he is to take charge in June.

Experts say that anyone who takes up the reins of BSNL now, should ensure that there are adequate funds in the company. Through sustained capex, the company can take on competitors.
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 22:45 IST

