BSNL-MTNL merger gets nod, firms can raise Rs 15k cr via sovereign bonds

Press Trust of India 

Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government on Wednesday decided to merge loss-making telecom firms MTNL and BSNL as part of a revival package that includes raising sovereign bonds, monetising assets and voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for employees.

Briefing reporters on decisions taken by the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will put in Rs 29,937 crore for revival of the two state-owned telecom companies.

The revival package includes raising of Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds and monetising Rs 38,000 crore of assets in next four years.

Also, voluntary retirement will be offered to employees to cut cost, he said.

He said BSNL and MTNL will be merged. Pending this, MTNL will act as a subsidiary of BSNL.

Prasad also said that spectrum of 4G will be allocated to Telecom PSEs (Public Sector Enterprises).
First Published: Wed, October 23 2019. 16:39 IST

