TVS Credit posts 75% rise in Q3; net profit rises to Rs 97.97 crore
Business Standard

Budget 2022-23 wishlist: Here're the key challenges in healthcare sector

Covid has highlighted the need for adequate infrastructure and health care workforce, especially doctors and nurses

Key challenges

  • Covid has highlighted the need for adequate infrastructure and health care workforce, especially doctors and nurses
  • High out-of-pocket expenditure on health
  • Threat of resurgence of Covid can prevent foreigners coming to India resulted in hospitals suffering from revenue loss and lower profitability
  • While the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna covers 500 million population, around 400 million is still uncovered
  • Import of medical devices and equipment
  • Providing technical access to care

Industry ask

  • Incentivise creation of adequate infrastructure to deal with the triple disease burden
  • Mandate PPP in other clinical procedures and hospitals
  • Implement single window clearance
  • A dedicated fund for healthcare start-ups

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 23:20 IST

