Budget 2022-23 wishlist: Here're the key challenges in healthcare sector

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi
-
Key challenges
- Covid has highlighted the need for adequate infrastructure and health care workforce, especially doctors and nurses
- High out-of-pocket expenditure on health
- Threat of resurgence of Covid can prevent foreigners coming to India resulted in hospitals suffering from revenue loss and lower profitability
- While the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna covers 500 million population, around 400 million is still uncovered
- Import of medical devices and equipment
- Providing technical access to care
Industry ask
- Incentivise creation of adequate infrastructure to deal with the triple disease burden
- Mandate PPP in other clinical procedures and hospitals
- Implement single window clearance
- A dedicated fund for healthcare start-ups
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 23:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU