Budget airline Scoot to expand service to Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Vizag

Singapore-based budget carrier on Wednesday said that it would expand its service in India with the addition of three new destinations Coimbatore, and Visakhapatnam.

The long-haul, low-cost, wholly-owned subsidiary of entered Indian market in 2016 with flight services to Chennai, Amritsar and Jaipur.

Flights to (5-times weekly) will commence from May 7 2019, and flights to (5-times weekly) and Visakhapatnam (3-times weekly) will start from October 27, the airline said.

Upon taking over the routes from SilkAir, will be the only airline operating direct non-stop flights between Singapore and Visakhapatnam and