Budget airline SpiceJet to add 20 new domestic flights from February

Budget airline SpiceJet will add 20 new flights on its domestic network from February.
Accordingly, the airline announced the launch of 16 new flights connecting Jaipur with different cities including Dehradun, Amritsar, Udaipur and Delhi among others.
Besides, the airline will connect Pakyong with Kolkata under the UDAN scheme.
The airline will also add its second frequency between Delhi and Dehradun.
All the new flights are scheduled to commence operations effective 1st & 10th February, 2021, thr airline said.
"As Covid cases are slowly diminishing, travel destinations like Jaipur make a perfect weekend get-away for everyone with special introductory prices on one-way fares," said SpiceJet's Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia.
"Plus, we will keep adding new flights to various other tier-2 cities offering great potential."
Furthermore, the airline said it will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.
