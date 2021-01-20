Vistara commences daily services between New Delhi and Sharjah

-
Full-service carrier Vistara commenced daily services between Delhi and Sharjah, under the travel bubble agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to the joint venture airline of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, Sharjah is the second destination in the UAE, complementing its 4x weekly connectivity between Delhi and Dubai.
The airline had deployed its A320neo aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration.
Besides, from January 24, the airline will also fly daily between Mumbai and Sharjah.
According to Vistara's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leslie Thng: "We are delighted to inaugurate our daily services between Delhi and Sharjah, and are excited to add flights on the Mumbai-Sharjah route in the next four days."
"These flights further strengthen our presence in the Middle East while offering travellers the choice of flying India's best airline between India and the UAE."
