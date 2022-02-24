Budget carrier IndiGo partners with MakeMyTrip for holiday offerings

Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it has partnered with online travel services firm for its holiday offerings for both domestic and international travellers.

Under the collaboration, IndiGo passengers will be offered a wide choice of airline and hotel packages to various segments of travellers ranging from leisure, pilgrimage, adventure and business, IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo said it will use its extensive flights inventory across the network in conjunction with MakeMyTrip's vast inventory of hotels and activities, to offer holiday packages under 6E Holidays.

"We are delighted to collaborate with for 6E Holidays. This partnership will enable our passengers to seamlessly book flights, hotels and various activities bundled under one product," said Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo.

This holiday package offering will enhance the travel experience of the airline customers, IndiGo said.

"With the COVID-19 wave receding, we expect a strong summer travel season after a gap of two years. These packages will help customers take advantage of best deals for their choice of destinations," added.

Chief Operating Officer Vipul Prakash said this tie-up between leaders in Indian aviation and Indian online travel space means "incredible value for customers who are looking to book their holidays after pandemic-forced time spent indoors".

Prakash said the company is going to leverage strong product capabilities and decades of experience that is sure to provide a delightful holiday booking experience for those looking to travel within India and even overseas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)