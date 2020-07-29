Bulk of 5G-centric client spends may get pushed to FY22: Manoj Bhat, TechM

Tech Mahindra (TechM) delivered better-than-expected numbers in the June quarter on the back of various cost optimisation measures.

In conversation with Sai Ishwar and Debasis Mohapatra, the information technology services firm’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C P GURNANI and Chief Financial Officer MANOJ BHAT said even though the demand environment remains ambiguous, things have unlocked with the world economies opening up. Edited excerpts: Most of TechM’s larger peers have indicated that the peak of Covid-19 pain is over and the worst may be behind us. ...