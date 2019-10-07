Buoyed by Big Billion Days sales, Flipkart to roll out more in-house brands

Flipkart is learnt to be looking at further expanding its private labels by introducing products in newer categories like TV stick and smartwatch-fitness trackers after seeing strong performance of its own brands in the just-concluded Big Billion Days (BBD) sale.

During the six-day sale period, the Walmart-owned company’s own brands — which include MarQ, SmartBuy, and Perfect Homes — sold over Rs 170 crore ($24 million) in total value, close to double, when compared to the 2018 BBD comparable numbers of Rs 90 crore, said sources privy to these numbers. This figure ...