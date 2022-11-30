Bureau of Indian Standards signs MoU with 6 engineering institutes

-
ALSO READ
Gold standard of hallmarking purity is now just a click away: Here's how
Want to get your old gold jewellery hallmarked? Check costs, other features
BIS should help facilitate zero defect, zero effect policy: Piyush Goyal
Reliance Power, subsidiary to raise up to Rs 1,200 cr from Varde Partners
Godi India to set up lithium-ion cell giga factory; gets BIS certification
-
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with six leading engineering institutes for making standardisation an integral part of curriculum.
The MoU was signed with Indian Institute of Technology BHU, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and National Institute of Technology Trichy on Monday for establishing ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’ at these institutes.
The initiative will institutionalise BIS’s engagement with the institutes and promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research and development.
"The MoU between the premium academic institutes & BIS would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating Research & Development projects, encouraging involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process and jointly organizing seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, training and short-term education programs," said Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director general of BIS.
He emphasized on the need to engage with start-ups and incubation centres at academic institutions in formulating new standards and compliance with the existing.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 16:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU