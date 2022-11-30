Bureau of Indian Standards signs MoU with 6 engineering institutes

The (BIS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with six leading engineering institutes for making standardisation an integral part of curriculum.

The MoU was signed with BHU, Malaviya National Institute of Jaipur, Indore, Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and National Institute of Technology Trichy on Monday for establishing ‘ Standardization Chair Professor’ at these institutes.

The initiative will institutionalise BIS’s engagement with the institutes and promote excellence and leadership in teaching and .

"The MoU between the premium academic institutes & would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating Research & Development projects, encouraging involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process and jointly organizing seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, training and short-term programs," said Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director general of .

He emphasized on the need to engage with start-ups and incubation centres at academic institutions in formulating new standards and compliance with the existing.