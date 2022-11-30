JUST IN
SaaS tech based accounting platform Zoho Books expands internationally
Business Standard

Bureau of Indian Standards signs MoU with 6 engineering institutes

Institutes will set up 'BIS Standardization Chair Professor' as part of agreement

Topics
Bureau of Indian Standards | BIS | Indian Universities

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

BIS, Bureau of Indian Standards
The initiative will institutionalise BISâ€™s engagement with the institutes and promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research and development

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with six leading engineering institutes for making standardisation an integral part of curriculum.

The MoU was signed with Indian Institute of Technology BHU, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and National Institute of Technology Trichy on Monday for establishing ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’ at these institutes.

The initiative will institutionalise BIS’s engagement with the institutes and promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research and development.

"The MoU between the premium academic institutes & BIS would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating Research & Development projects, encouraging involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process and jointly organizing seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, training and short-term education programs," said Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director general of BIS.

He emphasized on the need to engage with start-ups and incubation centres at academic institutions in formulating new standards and compliance with the existing.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 16:45 IST

