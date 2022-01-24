Burger King Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 15 crore, revenue rises 71.5%

-
Quick service restaurant chain Burger King India Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 15.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 29.02 crore during October-December period of the previous fiscal year, Burger King said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations was up 71.51 per cent to Rs 279.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 163.19 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.
Total expenses were at Rs 298.23 crore, up 45.56 per cent from Rs 204.89 crore in the year-ago period.
During the quarter, Burger King added 20 restaurants and as on December 31, it total restaurant count was 294.
According to the company, presently 9 restaurants are under construction and 65 are in pipeline.
Shares of Burger King India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 132.95 apiece on BSE, down 1.81 per cent from the previous close.
