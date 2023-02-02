JUST IN
NASA, IBM team up to develop AI-based models to spur new Earth discoveries
Automaker Renault upgrades cars to meet stricter emission norms
Airtel Africa Q3 net profit rises 7.5% to Rs 1,586 cr, revenue up 10.7%
Streaming giant Netflix introduces new features to premium plan members
Shell annual profit doubles to record high as war drives up energy costs
Kalpataru Power Transmission receives orders worth Rs 2,456 crore
Govt to sell some stake in Hindustan Zinc by next month: DIPAM secy
Dabur India Q3 profit drops on dull rural demand; income dips to Rs 476 cr
Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit rises 27%, amid high demand of consumer goods
Godrej Properties profit rises 51% to Rs 58.74 crore in December qtr
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Dabur net falls 5.4% to Rs 476 cr in Q3, revenue crosses Rs 3,000 cr mark
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Business initiative that has a heart: Lupin eyes Lyfe beyond the pill

Its digital health initiative for cardiac patients is part of its strategy to diversify into healthcare services

Topics
Lupin | pharmaceutical firms | Indian healthcare

Sohini Das  |  New Delhi 

Lupin
Lupin

Pharma major Lupin is diversifying itself to go “beyond the pill” to touch patient lives. Having forayed into the diagnostics business in December 2021, the Mumbai-headquartered Rs 12,000-crore drug major, best known for its suite of drugs to treat tuberculosis, has now launched a digital health initiative for cardiac patients, and has plans to get into neurological rehabilitation centres in the near future.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lupin

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 18:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.