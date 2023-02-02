Business initiative that has a heart: Lupin eyes Lyfe beyond the pill

Pharma major Lupin is diversifying itself to go “beyond the pill” to touch patient lives. Having forayed into the diagnostics business in December 2021, the Mumbai-headquartered Rs 12,000-crore drug major, best known for its suite of drugs to treat tuberculosis, has now launched a digital health initiative for cardiac patients, and has plans to get into neurological rehabilitation centres in the near future.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 18:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU