"Buyer beware": Wadia issues public notice against Century's realty project

Nusli Wadia, chairman of Wadia group of companies, has issued a public notice to warn customers of Century Textiles saying the luxury housing project is being built on disputed land.
Century Textiles, a company now managed by Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla group, recently sold apartments worth Rs 1,000 crore in Worli, Mumbai.
The project is coming up adjacent to Bombay Dyeing's headquarters and Wadia said the statement by Century that it owns 30 acres of land in Worli is "factually incorrect, unscrupulous, fraudulent and deceitful". The total parcel of land owned by Century is only 20 acres and not 30 acres, Wadia said in a public notice published in newspapers.
The remaining 10 acres acres are owned by Wadia and are not available to Century for development, the notice says.
Wadia has filed an eviction suit for eviction of Century from the premises before Small Causes court in Bombay. The court has restrained Century from dealing with the premises and structures therein.
Century is misguiding and cheating the public at large. The public at large is cautioned not to deal with or enter into any agreement with Century or its subsidiaries for sale/transfer and of any project (Including Nayara), Wadia said.
If anyone enters into an agreement with Century then it will be at their cost, Wadia warned. Century Textiles did not respond to Business Standard's queries till the time of publishing of this story.
