Buyers may turn their back on DHFL over KPMG audit report concerns

A scathing forensic audit report by KPMG, apart from ongoing litigation, would deter buyers from bidding for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) whose board was superseded by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, citing governance concerns and defaults.

Ongoing investigations by government agencies, including a Central Bureau of Investigation probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on UP Power Corporation’s employee provident fund trusts, and reports of a Serious Fraud Investigation Office probe are other concerns of the bidders. The housing finance ...