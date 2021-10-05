Byju's launches innovation hub; to hire AI specialists in the US, UK, India

-
Byju's on Tuesday announced the launch of Byju's Lab, an innovation hub to incubate new ideas, provide cutting-edge technologies and deliver breakthrough solutions across the edtech major's ecosystem of learning products.
The company said it is also looking at hiring a diverse set of candidates in the UK, the US and India.
"By assembling a powerful team of high-calibre individuals, Byju's Lab aims to make technology transparent for the user and harness it in a way that tech-enabled education can reach the largest number of people.
"Creating new jobs, Byju's Lab will create an exciting and fulfilling environment for Machine Learning (ML) and AI professionals, both experienced as well as new graduates," according to a statement.
It added that Byju's Lab will also help create genuine intellectual property and cutting-edge research.
"The role of online learning is not just to replicate offline classes in digital space but also to make it more interactive, engaging, and personalised.
"By combining the ability of computing, technology, and data, we at Byju's Lab, want to explore the power of information and technology to create a more personalised, enhanced and democratised learning," Byju's Chief Innovation and Learning Officer Dev Roy said.
He added that the hub will have more than 100 resources over the next few years.
He said that as a global company, the company is looking at harnessing a global talent pool to build innovative tools and leverage new technologies to positively impact the learning experiences of children across the world.
"As we continue to grow and experiment, we will operate at the intersection of business and technology to make innovation real and relevant for our end-customers. We are looking at strengthening our team and look forward to working with bright and curious minds to transform the way children learn," he added.
Byju's, which has over 100 million registered students and 6.5 million paid subscribers, is backed by marquee investors, including General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, Silver Lake and Tiger Global.
The edtech space has seen strong growth globally, including in India, with the COVID-19 pandemic serving as an inflexion point. Many offline classes went online to ensure continuity of education while adhering to social distancing norms.
