Byju's lays off 2,500 employees as part of cost-cutting drive: Report

Amid funding freeze being witnessed by Indian startups, edtech major Byju's has laid off over 2,500 employees across its group companies, said a news report on Wednesday.
"While on June 27 and June 28, Byju's laid off over 1,500 employees from Toppr and WhiteHat Jr, the two companies it acquired over the last two years, on June 29, it sent out e-mails to nearly 1,000 employees from its core operations teams," reported MoneyControl while quoting sources.
Bengaluru-based Byju's, India’s most valuable startup, has laid off full-time and contractual employees from Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and its core team across sales and marketing, operations, content and design teams, sources told Moneycontrol.
"They have reduced content, solution-writing and design teams drastically across group companies. Some of these teams have even been reduced to zero. They have laid off employees from core operations," the sources added.
The latest development at Byju's comes as the Indian edtech market is shrinking with reopening of schools, colleges and physical tuition centres.
The edtech unicorn made at least 10 acquisitions for a cumulative transaction value of about $2.5 billion last year.
Led by the edtech platforms like Unacademy, WhiteHat Jr, Vedantu, FrontRow, Udayy, Lido Learning and others, over 10,000 start-up employees have been laid off in the country.
Byju's has asked 300 employees at its Toppr learning platform and another 300 at coding platform WhiteHat Jr to go, reported IANS on Wednesday.
Earlier, online coding provider WhiteHat Jr, the beleaguered platform under edtech giant BYJU's umbrella that it acquired for $300 million, laid off around 300 employees, after more than 1,000 of its employees resigned after being asked to return to office in April-May.
In a statement, the company said that "to realign with our business priorities, we are optimising our team to accelerate results and best position the business for long-term growth", reported IANS.
The layoffs at BYJU's arrived amid reports that it has delayed payments to the stakeholders as part of its $1 billion acquisition of Aakash Educational Services, to which the company said that the acquisition process "is on track and is expected to be completed by August".
The company was reacting to reports that Blackstone and other shareholders of Aakash are yet to be paid in both cash and stock as it has deferred the payment.
BYJU's acquired Delhi-based offline test preparatory services provider Aakash for $1 billion last year.
A company spokesperson told IANS that the acquisition of "Aakash is fully on track and all payments are expected to be completed by the agreed upon date, i.e., August 2022".
In April, Unacademy laid off nearly 600 employees, contractual workers and educators, about 10 per cent of its 6,000-strong workforce across the group.
In June, Unacademy said that a small fraction of its workforce (2.6 per cent or nearly 150 employees) was asked to go as part of a performance improvement programme.
Byju’s app has been downloaded more than 150 million times and on average, customers spend an average71 minutes the app every day, according to information available on its website. The company formally called Think & Learn Pvt. education, has prominent global investors, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers Ltd., Tiger Global Management, and Sequoia Capital India.
The popularity of online classes had soared in the country of almost 1.4 billion people with one of the world’s youngest population after schools and tutoring centers were forced to shut their doors during the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing parents, teachers and students to look for alternative learning resources. Byju’s has also expanded its product portfolio to include one-to-one learning with teachers in India and elsewhere tutoring school children across the globe in countries including US, UK, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and Australia, reported Bloomberg earlier this year.
Byju's had raised a whopping $800 million earlier this year at a valuation of $22 billion. The company was also reportedly in talks to raise overseas acquisition financing of as much as $1 billion to expand its business rapidly.
