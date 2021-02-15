Byju's set to acquire edtech rival Toppr for $150 million: Report

-
ALSO READ
We are nowhere close to saturation in edtech space: Byju's founder & CEO
Byju's unveils 'Education for All' to empower 5 mn children by 2025
How Byju's learnt its way into 'Deccacon' club through the pandemic
Byju's in talks to buy Aakash Educational Services for $700 million
Byju's valuation increases to $11.1 bn after latest funding round
-
India’s biggest e-learning startup, Byju’s, is close to signing a deal to acquire rival Toppr Technologies Pvt. in a transaction valued at roughly $150 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Toppr provides online learning materials to students in grades 5 through 12 and its backers include SAIF Partners and Helion Ventures. It is the latest target for Byju’s, which has been expanding aggressively in recent months to capture the surge in demand for online education triggered by the pandemic. In January, it agreed a $1 billion deal to acquire brick-and-mortar test prep leader Aakash Educational Services Ltd.
Byju’s and Toppr representatives did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Founded in Bangalore in 2011, Byju’s has emerged as India’s leader in online learning. The company spent the latter half of 2020 raising capital from notable names including Mary Meeker and Yuri Milner. Two separate funding rounds in September, led by Silver Lake and BlackRock, respectively, valued the startup at $11 billion.
Mumbai-based Toppr takes an app-based approach to education with video classes, mock tests, revision cards reminiscent of Instagram Stories and live support for students stuck on a question. It provides its services internationally and counts more than 16 million students, according to its website. Paid subscribers are a fraction of that. It started a code-tutoring unit called Codr last summer.
The deal for Toppr’s takeover is close but has not yet been finalized, said the person, who asked not to be named due to its private nature.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU