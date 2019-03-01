CA Emerald investment acquires 9% stake in SBI Life

Investment firm on Friday acquired a nine per cent stake in in a block deal from Cardiff. The equity for this investment came from CA Emerald Investment, an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners V.

SBI Life is a joint venture company between public lender and Cardiff.

After the deal, Cardiff is left with 12.8 per cent stake in the private life insurer and owns 9 per cent stake while SBI, the majority shareholder, has 62.1 per cent stake.

“ have acquired 9 crore equity shares of representing 9 per cent of the total issued and paid up share capital of the target company on March 1, 2019," said in a filing exchange.

Shares of dipped 12 per cent to Rs 510 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday post the deal announcement. However, it recovered quickly and is trading at Rs 602.50, up 3.79 per cent from previous day's close.

is Carlyle’s flagship $6.55 billion fund focused on buyout and strategic investments across a range of sectors in Asia Pacific. This is their first investment in India.

Sanjeev Nautiyal, MD & CEO of SBI Life said, “Carlyle’s trust in the company will further strengthen our resolve to enhance our leadership position in India’s life insurance industry through a single-minded focus on quality customer experience.”

Sunil Kaul, MD of the Carlyle Asia Buyout advisory team, said, “SBI Life, led by a strong management team, is helping deliver this promise in the life insurance space and is well-positioned to further benefit from industry trends. We are excited about the company’s growth prospects and proud to have this opportunity to support the journey.”