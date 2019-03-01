CA Emerald investment acquires 9% stake in SBI Life

-
Investment firm Carlyle Group on Friday acquired a nine per cent stake in SBI Life Insurance in a block deal from BNP Paribas Cardiff. The equity for this investment came from CA Emerald Investment, an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners V.
SBI Life is a joint venture company between public lender State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardiff.
After the deal, BNP Paribas Cardiff is left with 12.8 per cent stake in the private life insurer and CA Emerald Investment owns 9 per cent stake while SBI, the majority shareholder, has 62.1 per cent stake.
“CA Emerald Investment have acquired 9 crore equity shares of SBI Life Insurance representing 9 per cent of the total issued and paid up share capital of the target company on March 1, 2019," said CA Emerald Investments in a filing exchange.
Shares of SBI Life Insurance dipped 12 per cent to Rs 510 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday post the deal announcement. However, it recovered quickly and is trading at Rs 602.50, up 3.79 per cent from previous day's close.
CA Emerald Investments is Carlyle’s flagship $6.55 billion fund focused on buyout and strategic investments across a range of sectors in Asia Pacific. This is their first investment in India.
Sanjeev Nautiyal, MD & CEO of SBI Life said, “Carlyle’s trust in the company will further strengthen our resolve to enhance our leadership position in India’s life insurance industry through a single-minded focus on quality customer experience.”
Sunil Kaul, MD of the Carlyle Asia Buyout advisory team, said, “SBI Life, led by a strong management team, is helping deliver this promise in the life insurance space and is well-positioned to further benefit from industry trends. We are excited about the company’s growth prospects and proud to have this opportunity to support the journey.”
