Cable operators feel the Covid-19 lockdown pinch, lose subscribers

TV viewership has recorded a surge during the lockdown. However, the picture isn’t too rosy for cable operators. Close to 41 per cent of cable operators said subscribers have deleted channels from their package to cut costs.

Sale of new boxes (connections) dropped 75 per cent of the cable operators, while collections nosedived 84 per cent of them since the lockdown was announced. This was caused either by people not paying, or by a shortage of staff to collect the money since many have returned to their hometowns. Above 77 per cent of cable and multi-system operators expect revenues ...