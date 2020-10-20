IIT alumni Prachur Sah appointed as new Deputy CEO of Cairn Oil and Gas

-
Cairn Oil & Gas, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Prachur Sah as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer.
Prachur Sah earlier held the role of Director - New Ventures and spearheaded the company's expansion efforts under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) rounds, the company said in a statement.
Prachur brings over two decades of rich experience in the energy sector and joined Cairn Oil & Gas in 2018 from Schlumberger where he was the Managing Director India & Bangladesh.
An alumni of IIT Bombay, he has worked in several countries including South Asia, Middle East and Latin America and brings with him a deep understanding and experience of the oil and gas business.
"In his new role, Prachur will lead the next phase of growth for Cairn towards delivering volumes, cost, growth projects, rewards and recognition and early monetisation (new blocks)," it said.
He will be supported by the Management Committee of Cairn Oil & Gas comprising of Sai Subramanian - Project Director, Alistair Bent - Head R&R and Biswanath Ghosh - Head OALP, and will report to the Group CEO, Vedanta.
Cairn Oil & Gas is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production.
It holds a portfolio of 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks won under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II.
In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in India at Mangala, Rajasthan.
