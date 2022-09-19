Can Fin Homes MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigns citing personal reasons

-
-
Mortgage lender Can Fin Homes’ managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) Girish Kousgi resigned stating personal reasons, the company informed the stock exchanges on Monday.
However, Kousgi will continue to function as the MD & CEO of the company and discharge his duties till the date of his relieving, the company said. Shares of the company tumbled 7.25 per cent on Monday, closing at Rs 589.55.
“Pursuant to regulation 30 of Sebi regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, Shri Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO of the company, has conveyed to the board today i.e., September 19, 2022 about his decision to resign from the post of MD & CEO of the company for personal reasons,” the company said in a stock exchange notification.
The company reported a 49 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 162.21 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. Its non-performing assets declined to Rs 179.78 crore as on June 30, 2022, from Rs 199.99 crore a year ago.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 20:06 IST