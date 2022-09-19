JUST IN
Can Fin Homes MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigns citing personal reasons
Open source helped transform our tech landscape: NPCI App development head
CCI approves amalgamation of Jio Cinema OTT platform with Viacom18 Media
Future Supply Chains calls off sale of warehouse assets over approval delay
Vizhinjam port runs into rough weather amid protests from fisher community
Large-panel TVs' share has tripled in 5 years to over 40%: CRISIL report
Great Indian Festival: Apple iPhone 13 gets a further price cut on Amazon
IBBI amends regulation to boost value of stressed cos undergoing insolvency
Top headlines: Oyo posts positive core earnings; Ola lays off 200 engineers
Adani Group to become most profitable cement manufacturer: Gautam Adani
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Open source helped transform our tech landscape: NPCI App development head
Business Standard

Can Fin Homes MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigns citing personal reasons

Will continue to hold the position till the date of his relieving

Topics
Can Fin Homes | Can Fin Homes Limited

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Girish Kousgi
Girish Kousgi

Mortgage lender Can Fin Homes’ managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) Girish Kousgi resigned stating personal reasons, the company informed the stock exchanges on Monday.

However, Kousgi will continue to function as the MD & CEO of the company and discharge his duties till the date of his relieving, the company said. Shares of the company tumbled 7.25 per cent on Monday, closing at Rs 589.55.

“Pursuant to regulation 30 of Sebi regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, Shri Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO of the company, has conveyed to the board today i.e., September 19, 2022 about his decision to resign from the post of MD & CEO of the company for personal reasons,” the company said in a stock exchange notification.

The company reported a 49 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 162.21 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. Its non-performing assets declined to Rs 179.78 crore as on June 30, 2022, from Rs 199.99 crore a year ago.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Can Fin Homes

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 20:06 IST

`
.