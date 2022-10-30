JUST IN
Can low earth orbit satellites roar? Bharti, Musk, Tatas putting big money
Vroom vroom: E-two-wheelers hit new high in Oct with over 68,000 sold
Concerns over bidding process as Reliance Cap resolution enters final stage
Future Enterprises defaults on principal amount of Rs 126.13 cr in Sep
Boycott calls force advertisers, celebrities to increase safeguards
Ratan Tata's close confidant Mehli Mistry to join two Tata Trusts
Consumer forum fines Amazon for Rs 10,000 for selling knives above MRP
Employees not forced to resign, it's part of 5% workforce reduction: BYJU's
Apple removes gambling app ads placed next to kids' gaming section
Tata plans to borrow Rs 15,000 crore for Air India's working capital
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Vroom vroom: E-two-wheelers hit new high in Oct with over 68,000 sold
Business Standard

Can low earth orbit satellites roar? Bharti, Musk, Tatas putting big money

The size of the market will also depend on which customer segment the players are targeting

Topics
Sunil Mittal | Satellite | Tata group

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Can low earth orbit satellites roar? Bharti, Musk, Tatas putting big money
An EY report had pegged the satellite services market (not just LEO) at $5 billion by 2025

Last week, Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti group’s OneWeb drew closer to its commercial launch expected sometime in 2023 when it successfully deployed 36 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s launch facility in Sriharikota. With 462 satellites in space, the company has launched 70 per cent of its planned satellite fleet.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sunil Mittal

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 17:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.