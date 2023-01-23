JUST IN
Canara Bank's profit up 92%; Poonawalla Fin net jumps 88% to Rs 150 crore
HFCL Q3 net profit surges 25% to Rs 102 crore; revenue at 1,086 crore
Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 net up 88% to Rs 150 cr, income rises to Rs 519 cr
Axis Bank Q3 net jumps 62% YoY to Rs 5,853 cr on robust interest income
Shoppers Stop Q3 profit jumps 24% to Rs 63 crore on festive demand
Gland Pharma Q3 net declines 15% to Rs 232 cr due to production delays
Jindal Stainless Q3 profit drops 32% to Rs 298.56 cr due to higher expenses
RattanIndia Power Q3 net loss widens to Rs 479 crore on higher expenses
Puravankara Q3 bookings rise 20% to Rs 796 cr on higher price realisation
IDBI Bank Q3 net up 60% YoY to Rs 927 cr on improvement in margin
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Tech-tonic shift: Google reworking terms of mobile app distribution
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Canara Bank's profit up 92%; Poonawalla Fin net jumps 88% to Rs 150 crore

While its assets under management grew 28 per cent YoY at Rs 13,929 crore, Poonawalla Fincorp's gross non-perfoÂ­rming assets were down by 236 basis points YoY to 1.69 per cent

Topics
Canara Bank | Q3 results

BS Reporters 

A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi. Photo: Reuters
A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi. Photo: Reuters

Public sector lender Canara Bank’s net profit surged 92 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the October–December quarter (Q3) of FY23, aided by higher net interest income (NII) and expansion in margins, despite higher provisions.

NII of the lender grew 24 per cent YoY to Rs 8,600 crore during this period, compared to Rs 6,946 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of healthy loan growth.

Poonawalla Fin net jumps 88%

Poonwalla Fincorp’s net profit rose by 88 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 150 crore, on standalone basis, in the third quarter of FY23.

While its assets under management grew 28 per cent YoY at Rs 13,929 crore, its gross non-perfo­rming assets were down by 236 basis points YoY to 1.69 per cent.

Net NPAs declined by 108 bps to 0.89 per cent. It’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 44 per cent as of December 31.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Canara Bank

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 23:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.