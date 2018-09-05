Capgemini rejig: Aruna Jayanthi elevated as APAC, LatAm biz unit MD

French software giant announced new leadership group led by Aruna Jayanthi, who was formerly Head of Capgemini’s Business Services Unit now heads the APAC and LatAm businesses, becoming Managing Director of these Business Units.

Aruna reports into Aiman Ezzat, Group Chief Operating Officer, and remains a member of the Group Executive Committee. Replacing Aruna, Anis Chenchah has been appointed CEO, Business Services Global Business Line, reporting into Thierry Delaporte, Group Chief Operating Officer. Anis joins the Group Executive Committee.

Jayanthi has been a part of CEO Paul Hermelin’s executive committee since 2012 along with former deputy CEO Salil Parekh who took the helm of Infosys in January this year. India head Srinivas Kandula is also part of the Group executive committee. Jayanthi was Head of in India, before leading Business Services between 2011 and 2015. From 2016 to mid-2018, Jayanthi was Head of Business Services, a strategic business unit that provides BPO and Platform (integrated technology and operations) services based on Capgemini’s IP for various industry segments. Capgemini's Asia Pacific and Latin America (7 per cent of group revenues) grew 3.4% constant currency with the operating margin at 11.7 per cent following the return to profit of Latin America’s activities according to reported June quarter results.

Between 2011 and 2015, Jayanthi was Head of Capgemini in India, where she managed the operations of all business units covering consulting, technology and outsourcing services in the country, to support the Group’s growth agenda and strengthen India’s position as an industrialization and innovation hub. During her tenure, there was a significant increase in Indian integration, performance and capabilities with headcount rising from 32,000 to 85,000.

From January 2014, Jayanthi has also served as chair of the country board for Capgemini Sweden. The Narsee Munjee Institute of Management (Mumbai) alumni has over 25 years of experience in the IT services industry and has worked in key roles in multinational and Indian system integrator

Also reporting to Thierry Delaporte is Zhiwei Jiang as CEO, Insights & Data Global Business Line. Zhiwei succeeds John Brahim who has decided to pursue new opportunities, said the company.