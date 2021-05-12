CarDekho appoints Mayank Jain as the CEO of its new auto business

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy F12, F02s smartphones launched in India: Know price, specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 with sAMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched
Samsung Electronics expects $8.3 bn in Q1 earnings on strong mobile biz
After 2 years, smartphone users still hungry for 5G, faster speed
Samsung TV Plus arrives in India, available on Galaxy phones too
-
Automotive platform CarDekho Group has appointed media industry professional Mayank Jain as the CEO of its new auto business.
Jain will be responsible for strengthening the organization's new auto offering, and deepening engagement with OEMs, dealer network and other enterprise partners, the platform said in a release.
He will be reporting to CarDekho CEO and Co-founder Amit Jain, and operate out of the CarDekho Gurugram office, it said.
"Mayank is a highly reputed professional in the media world and has an impressive track record of scaling businesses across varied industries. His deep customer understanding and expertise will enable us to design and provide the best autoTech solutions to our partner customers," said Amit Jain.
Mayank brings in rich experience of over 18 years working in technology, media and telecom sectors in India and internationally, holding leadership roles in sales, marketing, product management and strategy in companies such as Disney Star, British Telecom, Samsung, and HT Media.
Founded in 2008 and with its headquarters in Jaipur, the platform has footprints in India and South-East Asia. With more than 70 stores, its CarDekhoGaadi stores serve as the one-stop destination for customers to sell pre-owned cars and CarDekhoGaadi Trust Mark Stores serve as the one-stop destination for customers to buy pre-owned cars.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU