Carlos Ghosn to be indicted on additional charge as early as Monday

prosecutors are likely to indict former Motor Co Ltd on an additional charge of aggravated breach of trust as early as Monday when his current detention period expires, reported on Friday.

Ghosn was arrested for the fourth time this month on suspicion he tried to enrich himself at Nissan's expense, to the tune of $5 million. He is also awaiting trial on other charges of financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust.

Ghosn, who had been released on $9 million bail in early March after spending 108 days in jail, has denied all allegations against him. His defence team has launched a public battle against the prosecutors, calling the latest arrest "illegal" in documents seen by

Once celebrated as the saviour of a near-bankrupt 20 years ago, Ghosn has been ousted as of Nissan, and since his arrest, threatening the stability of the auto-making alliance he masterminded.

He has said he is the victim of a boardroom coup.

