JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Leasing Jet's planes: Air India chairman likely to meet SBI chief today
Business Standard

Carlos Ghosn to be indicted on additional charge as early as Monday

Ghosn was arrested for the fourth time this month on suspicion he tried to enrich himself at Nissan's expense, to the tune of $5 million

Reuters  |  TOKYO 

Carlos Ghosn, among the most prominent auto-industry leaders globally and CEO of Renault SA, was detained over a suspected breach of Japanese financial law
Ghosn, who had been released on $9 million bail in early March after spending 108 days in jail, has denied all allegations against him.

Tokyo prosecutors are likely to indict former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on an additional charge of aggravated breach of trust as early as Monday when his current detention period expires, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Ghosn was arrested for the fourth time this month on suspicion he tried to enrich himself at Nissan's expense, to the tune of $5 million. He is also awaiting trial on other charges of financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust.

Ghosn, who had been released on $9 million bail in early March after spending 108 days in jail, has denied all allegations against him. His defence team has launched a public battle against the prosecutors, calling the latest arrest "illegal" in documents seen by Reuters.

Once celebrated as the saviour of a near-bankrupt Nissan 20 years ago, Ghosn has been ousted as chairman of Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp since his arrest, threatening the stability of the auto-making alliance he masterminded.

He has said he is the victim of a boardroom coup.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 14:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU