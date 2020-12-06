With $700-mn war chest, PhonePe to fight Google, Amazon in rural India

Somewhere this year, as the country was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic challenge, Sameer Nigam, founder and chief executive officer at PhonePe, adopted a stray cat he found hiding under his car. “It was raining. It came out as soon as I turned on the ignition switch.

I took it home,” said Nigam, who is now able to spend time with the cat and also work from home. “Work-from-home is the only reason my wife allowed me to get the cat into the house,” he chuckled. Despite most of PhonePe’s employees working remotely, the digital payment firm has been able ...