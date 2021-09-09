CCI approves 26% stake-buy in ONGC Tripura Power Company by GAIL

-
ALSO READ
CCI approves Summit India's 23.5% stake-buy in ONGC Tripura Power Company
Antitrust case: HC paves way for CCI investigation against Amazon, Flipkart
Delhi HC reserves order on Facebook, WhatsApp pleas challenging CCI notice
Unchecked dominance in digital markets a concern, says CCI chairman
Take extra care, ensure market processes are not undermined: Sitharaman
-
Fair trade regulator CCI on Thursday gave its nod for acquisition of 26 per cent equity stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company by GAIL (India).
The stake is being acquired from IL&FS group companies IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd and IL&FS Financial Services Ltd.
GAIL had participated in an open bidding process and had emerged as the highest bidder pursuant to the expression of interest issued for acquiring 26 per cent stake held by the IL&FS Group in ONGC Tripura Power Corporation Ltd, as per a combination notice.
"Commission approves acquisition of 26 per cent equity stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company by GAIL (India)," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a tweet.
The combined value of assets and turnover of GAIL India and ONGC Tripura for the financial year ending March 2020 are Rs 71,959.84 crore and Rs 73,408.82 crore, the combination notice added.
Separately, CCI said the "Commission approves acquisition of Inflow Technologies by Savex Technologies."
Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd and Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd have entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of all the shares of inflow in multiple tranches, according to a combination notice.
Post the completion of the tranches, Savex will acquire 100 per cent of the equity shares of Inflow, it added.
"The proposed transaction will allow the Parties to deliver higher value to their existing clientele and better penetrate the various product segments in which the Parties operate," the notice further said.
Both the entities are engaged in distribution of information and communication technologies products.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU