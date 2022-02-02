CCI approves acquisition of equity in Escorts by Kubota Corporation

-
ALSO READ
Kubota Corp to acquire additional 5.9% stake in Escorts for Rs 1,873 crore
Does Kubota deal mean end of road for Nanda family at Escorts?
Japanese tractor major Kubota eyes majority shareholding in Escorts
Escorts' shareholders approve allotment of 94 lakh shares to Kubota
Street positive on Escorts as Kubota moves into the driver's seat
-
Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday approved the acquisition of certain additional equity in Escorts Ltd by Kubota Corporation.
The transaction involves Kubota's acquisition of certain additional equity shares of Escorts by way of preferential allotment and a mandatory tender offer in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's norms, according to a statement.
Kubota is an agriculture product manufacturer and offers various machinery. It also offers engineering, procurement and construction to maintenance, among others.
Escorts is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of agri-machinery, construction equipment and railway equipment in India.
"The Commission approves acquisition of certain additional equity shares of Escorts Limited by Kubota Corporation by way of preferential allotment," said the regulator in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU