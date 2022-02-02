BigBasket establishes presence in 18 tier-2 and 3 cities across India

Online supermarket player announced that it has expanded its pan-India coverage in the last one year, and is now delivering in 18 new Tier-2 and 3 cities. The company records over 7 million customers orders per month and the demand has considerably gone up in the post-Covid scenario.

These new cities include Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Anand, Rajkot, Ambala, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Raipur, Bhilai, Allahabad, Kota, Kakinada, Nashik, Kolhapur, Rajahmundry, Amravati and Tumkur.

There has been a change in consumer buying behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic. The shift is more marked in Tier-2 and 3 cities with people choosing to order online primarily for better safety. Apart from safety and short delivery window, the added benefits with include over 30,000 products which range from fruits and vegetables, pulses, meats, juices, spices and tea to toiletries, kitchen essentials, electronics such as LED bulbs, baby products, and much more.

Shashi Shekhar, National Head–Tier 2 cities, BigBasket, said, “The demand for doorstep delivery of high-quality groceries and fresh food items increased tremendously during the pandemic. Our on-time delivery, a no-questions-asked return policy and competitive prices apart from the availability of a wide range of products, are propositions that have made us the first choice of millions of customers across Tier-1 cities. Now, customers in Tier 2-and 3 cities can also get the same service and we will expand this network steadily in the times to come.”

The expansion of BigBasket’s coverage is also taking place in the form of Fresho stores, the physical retail outlets established by the company. The first store was launched in Bangalore in 2021, and the company aims to open 200 stores by end of 2023, and further expand to a network of 800 stores by 2026.