JUST IN
Serum Institute plans pandemic facility to stockpile vax for the world
BharatPe founder Bhavik Koladiya quits, months after Ashneer Grover's exit
Brokerages expect better appetite for Zomato stock after strong Q1 show
Centre cites policy to reject union's proposal to merge RINL with SAIL
ITC exits from lifestyle retailing business after a 'strategic review'
EV firm Komaki launches fire-resistant batteries, available from next month
Private banks reported most data breaches in 2018-22: Parliament told
Airbus signs deal with GMR group to provide aircraft maintenance training
Uber likely to exit Zomato; puts entire 7.8% stake on the block
Adani group enters industrial 5G spectrum space, to develop super app
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Serum Institute plans pandemic facility to stockpile vax for the world
Business Standard

CCI approves RIL arm's acquisition of 50.1% stake in Sanmina-SCI India

Sanmina Corporation and RSBVL had inked an agreement in March to create a joint venture through investment in Sanmina's existing Indian entity (Sanmina SCI India)

Topics
Competition Commission of India | Reliance Industries

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday granted its approval for the acquisition of a 50.1 per cent stake of Sanmina-SCI India (SCIPL) by Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL). The latter is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Sanmina Corporation and RSBVL had inked an agreement in March to create a joint venture through investment in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity (Sanmina SCI India). The investment would be to the tune of Rs 1,670 crore, RIL had said, where it would hold the majority stake in the JV.

The joint venture would serve both domestic and export markets. It would prioritise high technology infrastructure hardware, for growth markets, and across industries such as communications networking (5G, cloud infrastructure, hyper-scale datacenters), medical and healthcare systems, and defence and aerospace.

Additionally, the JV would create a state-of-the-art ‘Manufacturing Technology Center of Excellence’ that would serve as an incubation center to support the product development and hardware start-up ecosystem in India, as well as promote research and innovation of leading-edge technologies.
Read our full coverage on Competition Commission of India

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 21:57 IST

`
.