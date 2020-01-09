CCI for self-regulation in e-commerce sector, flags concern on discounting

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a study, released Wednesday, that marketplace platforms should adopt self-regulatory measures such as clearly stating the parameters of search ranking, setting out a transparent policy on data collected by them, among others. Releasing the findings and its observations, the CCI said marketplace platforms should bring out a clear policy on discounts.

This would include the basis of discount rates funded by platforms for different products or suppliers and the implications of participation or non-participation in such schemes. The CCI ...