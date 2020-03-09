Cement players with focus on North and Central India remain better placed

Cement prices have shown some improvement of late. After a sequential decline in all-India cement prices during first three quarters of FY20, the ongoing quarter is showing a positive trend.

The price hikes seen in most regions have sustained, except for South India which still remains the weak link. Elara Capital's channel checks suggest that average all-India cement prices are up by 2.4 per cent in the current quarter till now (January-February) over the December quarter. Most regions show cement prices per 50 kg bag to have improved by 0.7-5.0 per cent, while average prices in South ...