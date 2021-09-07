Centre appoints Harsha Bhupendra Bangari as EXIM Bank MD

-
ALSO READ
Bad loan recognition likely to weigh on stocks of public sector banks
NBFC disbursement to dip by 50-60% in Q1FY22, bad loans set to rise: Icra
RBI fines Axis Bank Rs 25 lakh for flouting KYC norms
Public float exemption for PSUs to have riders in privatisation push
Near-resolution assets may not go to bad bank amid Covid-19 pandemic
-
The government has appointed Harsha Bhupendra Bangari as the managing director (MD) of Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank).
Bangari, who is presently the deputy managing director at EXIM Bank, would be at the helm for a period of three years or until further orders of the government, said a notification.
Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, had interviewed 10 candidates for the top post at EXIM Bank. In May, it had recommended Bangari as the EXIM Bank MD. The BBB had also suggested Samuel Joseph Jebaraj as the candidate on the reserve list for the position.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU