Centre appoints Harsha Bhupendra Bangari as EXIM Bank MD

The government has appointed Harsha Bhupendra Bangari as the managing director (MD) of Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank).

Bangari, who is presently the deputy managing director at EXIM Bank, would be at the helm for a period of three years or until further orders of the government, said a notification.

Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, had interviewed 10 candidates for the top post at In May, it had recommended Bangari as the MD. The BBB had also suggested Samuel Joseph Jebaraj as the candidate on the reserve list for the position.