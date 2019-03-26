CEO of the year: How Vinod K Dasari engineered Ashok Leyland's success

A conference room on the ninth floor of Ashok Leyland’s headquarters in Chennai has a six-year-old poster stating the company’s vision to be in the global top 10 in medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M & HCV - trucks) and in the global top five in M & HCV buses in volume terms.

At the bottom is a hand-written addition dated January 10, 2019 — “Mission Accomplished” — signed by Vinod K Dasari. This would be the best parting gift the commercial vehicles man of the southern region will leave behind when he steps down as the managing director and chief ...