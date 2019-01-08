CES 2019: Nvidia unveils AI-powered Drive AutoPilot self-driving platform

Corp on January 7 announced its platform, with artificial intelligence technology, that can enable the next level of self-driving cars by 2020, further strengthening its position in the industry.

The chipmaker said that German automotive suppliers and will be using the platform in their ‘level 2+’ going into production starting next year.

ZF is also offering for the first time the option of using a chip made by rival along with

The level 2+ autonomous vehicles would add greater automation capabilities such as highway merge, lane change, lane splits and personal mapping to existing advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

said the platform integrates its (SoC) processors and the Drive software to process data from sensors outside the vehicle and inside the cabin.

is part of the Nvidia Drive platform, currently being used by hundreds of involved in self-driving cars - including and Volkswagen AG, and also by software developers, auto suppliers, sensor and mapping