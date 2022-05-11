JUST IN
Chalet Hotels consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 11.45 crore in Q4

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal

Chalet Hotels Ltd on Tuesday reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 11.45 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22).

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Chalet Hotels Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations for FY22 stood at Rs 148.01 crore compared to Rs 94.9 crore in FY21.

First Published: Wed, May 11 2022. 02:39 IST

