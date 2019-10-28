Change engines of 16 A320Neo within 15 days or face action: DGCA to IndiGo

IndiGo has been instructed by the civil aviation regulator to change engines of sixteen of its Airbus A320Neo following three instances of aircraft returning back to departure airport. The regulator has warned the aircraft would have to be grounded if the changes are not completed in next fifteen days.

IndiGo has a fleet of 245 planes including 89 A320Neo aircraft. Its all in service A320Neo aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney (PW) manufactured engine. The engines have been facing issues regarding low pressure turbine (LPT) problem, main gear box failure and engine vibration resulting in schedule disruptions. While modifications have been carried out in the engines to address thee problems, the regulator wants IndiGo to take further steps.

"We have decided that all aircraft with unmodified LPT engines which have done more than 2900 hours have to be fitted with one modified LPT engine in next fifteen days," Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar said. The number of such planes is sixteen and those would be grounded in case the change is not completed in fifteen days.

The action follows the analysis of the three incidents, caused due to issues with low pressure turbine, between October 24 and October 26. A team of officials visited IndiGo's office and a meeting was held with airline's senior management. "IndiGo has been instructed to ensure that no Airbus A320Neo aircraft should be operated which has two Prat and Whitney 1100 series engine of more than 3000 hour's engine life each. IndiGo has been given a fortnight to comply with the instructions," Kumar said.

While IndiGo management had last week said it saw improvement in engine performance and reduction in snags, the regulator took a strict view and possible grounding of planes can impact schedules.

"We can see a significant overall improvement. The in-flight shut down rate has come down to 0.01 per thousand engine flight hours. The regulatory requirement laid down by US Federal Aviation Administration and European Aviation Safety Agency is 0.05 and we are will within the regulatory limit," the airline's chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock Schauer informed analysts post second quarter results. He did not specify the engine previous shut down rate.

Prock Schauer said many of the issues related to the engine have been fixed and the airline is on track to resolve three remaining issues. These pertain to low pressure turbine, main gear box and engine vibration.

He said all the A320Neo planes delivered after May have necessary modification which addresses low pressure turbine failure problem. "The main gear box issue has been fixed and all the required software changed have been done," he said. Global regulators do not call for maintenance action if engine vibration is below certain limit but the airline has a taken a cautious approach over the issue and is taking all necessary actions, Prock Schauer said.

The airline also expects the regulator to lift the operational limitation on Airbus A320Neo planes by next year. At present international flights operated with A320Neo planes need to have a alternative airport in 60 minutes of the assigned flight path. The airline hopes the regulator will ease the restriction giving it greater flexibility to plan international operations.

The company is seeing good performance on international routes especially to China and West Asia and sees opportunity to add more overseas routes in coming months. The airline also expects to better utilise its pilots resulting in improved productivity.