Here's how the brands are using 'payback' offers to improve loyalty

Indian consumers are flooded with ‘payback’ offers, whether they are buying online or offline. Brands across categories are using payback as a tool to encourage consumers to shop more as they reward them with points, coupons and promo codes.

With so much on offer — the big question is what sort of leverage do brick and mortar and online businesses enjoy while using payback as a tool to onboard new consumers and engage the existing ones. With me-too offers galore, it would be interesting to look at the dos and don’ts of a rewarding and engaging payback ...