Changing optics of telecom war: RJio, Airtel compete for broadband biz

The next big battle between the country’s two telecom giants, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, is set to be fought on the home broadband front, with both players preparing to grab customers with the triple-play of video, data and voice. After over a year of testing the waters, Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced last week that the group’s telecom arm, Reliance Jio, would commercially roll out fibre-to-the-home services (FTTH) from September 5 across 1,600 towns.

The proposal makes great sense. But Jio will face a tough competitor in Bharti Airtel, ...