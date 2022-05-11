Chemplast Sanmar Q4 consolidated net profit dips 36% to Rs 232 crore

-
Chemical manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar has posted a 36 per cent dip in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22 to Rs 232 crore, as compared with Rs 364 crore during the January to March quarter of 2020-21.
The company’s total income saw a 35 per cent increase to Rs 1,816 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,350 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. During the financial year 2021-22, the company’s net profit saw a 58 per cent increase to Rs 649 crore as against Rs 410 crore a year ago. Total income in 2021-22 was seen up by 56 per cent to Rs 5,949 crore as against Rs 3,815 crore in 2020-21.
Commenting on the results, Managing Director Ramkumar Shankar said, “We delivered a very strong fiscal year 2022 marked by an important milestone in our history, our IPO. Our focus on consistently delivering outstanding operational results, combined with our dedication to strengthening our balance sheet, has helped us advance our performance by every passing quarter in this year.”
